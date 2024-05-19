Menu Icon
Graphic Truth: Asian American population boom

Asian Americans saw the highest population growth rate of all racial and ethnic groups in the United States between 2000 and 2019, rising roughly 81% to about 24 million people – a boom driven largely by immigration.

The Asian population in the US is complex, tracing its roots to more than 20 countries in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

By 2060, the number of Asian Americans – May is notably Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month – is projected to rise to 35.8 million, more than triple their 2000 population.

