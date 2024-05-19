We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Graphic Truth: Asian American population boom
Asian Americans saw the highest population growth rate of all racial and ethnic groups in the United States between 2000 and 2019, rising roughly 81% to about 24 million people – a boom driven largely by immigration.
The Asian population in the US is complex, tracing its roots to more than 20 countries in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.
By 2060, the number of Asian Americans – May is notably Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month – is projected to rise to 35.8 million, more than triple their 2000 population.