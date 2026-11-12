Building safer AI products for children

At the 2026 Paris Peace Forum, Mike Jackson, Microsoft's Chief Digital Safety Officer, joins GZERO's Tony Maciulis to discuss Microsoft's efforts to advance child safety through a new global coalition bringing together industry, governments, and researchers. Jackson says AI is intensifying existing online risks, including bullying and exploitation, and argues that companies must prioritize safety from the outset of product development.



Jackson also weighs in on proposals to ban children from social media, saying the focus should instead be on enabling "safe participation" through better technology, education, and empowerment. He discusses Microsoft's Behind the Chat initiative, the need for regulation to keep pace with AI development, and why young people's experiences should help shape the future of online safety.



This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.