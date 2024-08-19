We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Graphic Truth: Where women are winning the political game
This year marks a significant milestone for female leadership worldwide. On Sunday, Thailand elected 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra as its newest and youngest prime minister. Mexico and North Macedonia made history by electing their first female heads of state in 2024. And in the US, the Democratic Party is hosting its convention this week, where Kamala Harris has been nominated, making her the first woman of color to lead a presidential ticket and presenting her with the opportunity to become the first female president in the nation's history.
We took a look at the current landscape of countries led by female leaders.