Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Graphic Truth: Where women are winning the political game

Map of female leaders around the world.

Map of female leaders around the world.

Luisa Vieira

This year marks a significant milestone for female leadership worldwide. On Sunday, Thailand elected 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra as its newest and youngest prime minister. Mexico and North Macedonia made history by electing their first female heads of state in 2024. And in the US, the Democratic Party is hosting its convention this week, where Kamala Harris has been nominated, making her the first woman of color to lead a presidential ticket and presenting her with the opportunity to become the first female president in the nation's history.

We took a look at the current landscape of countries led by female leaders.

women in politicsfemale leaders

Today In 60 Seconds

Ukraine's capture of POWs undermines Russia's narrative

UK far-right riots and Elon Musk's role

What Tim Walz adds to Kamala Harris' campaign

Why Putin agreed to the US-Russia prisoner swap

Biden's Supreme Court reform has zero chance of becoming law

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest