GZD 06/20/2024
Today is World Refugee Day. With a record 117.3 million displaced in 2023, this year’s celebration highlights refugees as active contributors to global health systems globally, serving as healthcare professionals, cultural mediators, and advocates for equitable access.
In today’s edition:
- Bibi bites the hand that feeds him
- Humanitarian disaster strikes Sudan
- Putin and Kim make a deal
- Copa America kicks off
- Stonehenge gets a paint job
- Plus: GZERO & Cyabra’s exclusive investigation of Trump trial misinformation
Enjoy!
– The Daily crew
What We’re Watching: Russia and North Korea get defensive, Copa kicks off, Bibi throws Biden under the bus, Famine and genocide rock Sudan
Gavriil Grigorov/Reuters
Putin and Kim sign mutual defense deal
Russian President Vladimir Putinarrived in Pyongyang early Wednesday for his first official visit to North Korea in 24 years. He met with Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and signed a deal to provide “mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement.”
Putin called it a “breakthrough” document, but “aggression” is a vague term that leaves plenty of room for interpretation.
The real news. Russia, which has been isolated by the international community over its invasion of Ukraine, desperately needs more munitions to continue the war — that’s what this visit is really about. Moscow is deepening ties with Pyongyang to ensure it keeps the ammunition train rolling.
North Korea has sent roughly 10,000 shipping containers to Russia that could contain as many as 4.8 million artillery shells, according to recent comments from South Korea’s defense minister. Russia and North Korea have denied such arms transfers are taking place.
During Putin’s visit, North Korea notably declared “full support” for Russia’s war in Ukraine.
What does North Korea get? The expanding partnership between the two countries could see Russia provide North Korea with everything from food to military technology.
Like Russia over its war in Ukraine, the rogue state faces crippling sanctions over its nuclear program. Putin is also calling for increased cooperation between the two in fighting these sanctions, decrying such economic penalties as an effort by the West to maintain its hegemony.
Who’s watching the Copa?
Fans across the Americas will tune in tonight to watch a different type of football – fútbol – as Argentina and Canada kick off the first match of Copa America. The tournament, which features top national soccer teams from North and South America, has been around for over 100 years. This year marks its first edition on its new four-year cycle to align with the UEFA European Football Championship, aka Euros.
Why is the US playing host? The decision was announced last year as a part of a strategic agreement between the CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation, and the Concacaf, the North/Central American and Caribbean soccer federation, to develop the sport ahead of the 2024 World Cup, also to be hosted in North America. The other reason is simple: money.
Copa vs. Euro. Despite being the world’s oldest soccer tournament, Copa America has long struggled to escape the shadow of its younger brother, the Euros, for a few reasons. It features fewer teams (16) than its European cousin (24), and the same few teams – Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay – often dominate, making it less competitive overall. Also, while the region is home to some of the world’s best players – Messi, Pele, Maradona, Di Stéfano – it’s a more concentrated talent pool than Europe.
The Euro also outpaces the Copa in scale, money, and publicity – in a day, for example, French superstar Kylian Mbappé made headlines for political activism, a broken nose, and his team’s first Euro match win. It’s hard to compete with that kind of attention.
Feeling competitive? Our in-house Argentinian, intern Sophia Burke, expects the World Cup champs to bring another trophy back to Buenos Aires, but we’ll be watching to see whether the Copa can get enough folks on this side of the Atlantic buzzing about football/soccer to rival the Euros.
Bibi bites the hand that feeds him
The White House is scratching its head after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video published Tuesday, accused the Biden administration of “withholding weapons and ammunitions” from the Jewish state over “the past few months.”
“We genuinely do not know what he is talking about. We just don't,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierresaid in response to Netanyahu’s comments.
The reality. The US has withheld just one shipment of bombs to Israel since its war with Hamas began in October. Meanwhile, the US has sent billions worth of arms to Israel, which has led to criticism of President Joe Biden by young voters and progressives in Washington.
Bibi’s rationale. It’s unclear why Netanyahu would bite the hand that feeds him. Is it possible he’s laying the foundations for a political attack to try and undermine Biden in the runup to November’s election? Donald Trump, after all, instituted policies as president that aligned with Netanyahu’s agenda, such as moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.
Alternatively, Netanyahu may just be trying to draw attention away from Israel’s prosecution of the war in Gaza, especially in light of a new UN report saying Israel “may have repeatedly violated fundamental principles of the laws of war” in its bombing of densely populated areas of Gaza.
In the days ahead, we’ll be watching to see whether Netanyahu’s comments lead to any changes in the Biden administration’s policy toward Israel.
In Sudan, famine and genocide loom
The Rapid Support Forces, a powerful paramilitary group engaged in fighting with the Sudanese military since April 2023, have encircled El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur in Sudan, in its latest advances amid Sudan's year-long civil war. The city is home to 1.8 million people and a critical hub for humanitarian aid in a region hurtling toward famine.
If it falls, which looks likely, the RSF will be able to make Darfur their home base to fight against the Sudanese military for years to come.
Over the last nine days, 200 football fields’ worth of civilian infrastructure were destroyed by the RSF burning villages to the ground and the Sudanese military indiscriminately bombing civilian areas.
Plenty of guns, but no food. Sudan is facing the world’s worst famine in 40 years, according to US officials. The country has been issued $2.7 billion in humanitarian aid, but less than a fifth of it has trickled in as both sides of the fighting block aid deliveries and use hunger as a weapon.
Meanwhile, weapons continue to flow. On Tuesday, the UN blamed the war’s continuation on arms shipments from external actors like the United Arab Emirates. According to the Sudanese military, the UAE sends weapons into the region several times a week.
“Never again.” When the RSF took control of the city of El Geneina last fall, 15,000 people were killed in days. The main targets of RSF violence are non-Arabs, just as they were when the Janjaweed carried out a genocidal campaign against them in the 2000s. El Fasher is on the precipice of another ethnic massacre, with the UN warning of genocide.
Views on America: History has its eyes on US
Ari Winkleman
By Dr. Lindsay Newman, practice head of Global Macro, Geopolitics for Eurasia Group
In the run-up to the 2020 election, Europe was preoccupied with the future of the transatlantic relationship. In London, almost every conversation among think tanks, civil society, and diplomatic circles eventually came around to the so-called special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, just then wrestling with its Brexit bet.
There was plenty of hand-wringing about whether Donald Trump would be reelected in 2020. The frequently heard view across the pond was that Europeans could forgive Americans for electing Trump for the first time in 2016 – for they knew not what they did. But to return him to office, without the guise of plausible deniability, would mean something else entirely.
Europe would have been put on notice that US voters had accepted the “America First” embrace. The US was going home, and Europe might need to go it alone.
As we find ourselves in the (re)run-up to another Trump-Biden election season, all eyes are again on US voters and the choice they have set before themselves in November. Tariffs and trade policy are up for grabs, the energy and regulatory environment face “sliding doors,” and diplomatic and multilateral engagement find themselves on differential courses – on display last week at the annual G7 Summit where Biden sought in his final pre-election summit to keep the wartime band together with new US measures to intensify pressure on Russia and a transatlantic pledge to leverage Russia’s immobilized assets for Ukraine funding.
It is all too clear that geopolitics is at stake this fall.
What if the 2020 election vantage point from abroad got it wrong?
What if, despite the US rethinking its global role, we are still in the age of US primacy after all? Over the past four years, the US may have unwittingly made this case.
During the pandemic, US pharmaceutical firms – in concert with global researchers – delivered groundbreaking vaccines to save lives. Across the security sphere, the US has led its European partners on a renaissance of NATO, charting the course on both the sanctions to constrain Russia and the military expenditures to bolster Ukraine. Earlier this spring, when further US funding came into doubt, Ukraine and Europe faced a protracted scare. Elsewhere in the Middle East, the US has demonstrated that without any boots on the ground and with untiring diplomatic efforts bearing only partial fruit, it remains a pivotal player in any room. Iran’s attack on Israel on April 13, which saw nearly all of its 300-plus missiles shot down by a US-led coalition supporting Israel, is prime evidence.
And despite years of hard- versus soft-landing debates, the United States remains the world’s largest economy. In recent years, the Biden administration has been busy trying a new industrial policy on for size, a model now being replicated elsewhere. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve has set the global template and pace on fiscal policy.
The US dollar remains dominant, even as Russia and others that face a widening web of US-led sanctions and tools of economic security have continued to study currency alternatives. According to the Fed’s latest available data (2022), the US dollar represents 58% of global official foreign exchange reserves compared with the next best Euro at 21%. The dollar was involved in roughly 88% of global foreign exchange transactions in April 2022, a figure that has been stable for 20 years.
According to polling conducted across Europe, Canada, and the United States in 2023 by the German Marshall Fund in its Transatlantic Trends series, 64% of respondents viewed the US as the most influential actor in global affairs (including 62% of Europeans). Lest we overlook it, the same polling found that only 14% viewed China as the most influential global actor.
Looking across the ocean, the view from Europe looks significantly less lonesome than it did on the cusp of 2020. This might be because Trump did not win in 2020, or it might be that the US is more structurally entrenched in the global system than domestic partisan politics suggests. Will a Biden 2.0 mean the status quo on transatlantic support for Ukraine? Would a Trump 2.0 see the administration drive Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table and pursue a deal that leaves Europe out in the cold? Will Trump’s transactional foreign policy present a sharp test for Europe with more bilateral relationships than multilateral engagement?
Either way, November’s election and its aftermath will begin to answer these questions.
Exclusive
Ari Winkleman
Talk about courting attention. Former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money trial on 34 felony counts captured the public’s imagination – some to rejoice, others to reject – and much of the debate played out on X, formerly known as Twitter.
But, dearest gentle reader, we humans were not alone. Internet bots also immediately got to work to manipulate the online conversation. As a part of our ongoing investigation into how disinformation is affecting the 2024 election and US democracy, we partnered with Cyabra, a disinformation detection firm, to investigate how fake profiles online responded to the Trump trial.
After analyzing 22,000 pieces of trial-related content, Cyabra found that 17% came from fake accounts. While real people made up the majority of posts, 55% of the inauthentic posts were aimed at discrediting the US justice system and portraying Trump as a victim of a biased system.Regardless of how one feels about Trump’s criminality, posts like these further endanger voters’ faith in institutions at a time when trust in them is already at an all-time low. Plummeting trust in institutions is also fueling conspiracy theories. To learn about the theories with the biggest influence on the 2024 election, check out GZERO’s new immersive project here
.
Hard Numbers: Ramaphosa inaugurated, Stonehenge gets painted, Houthis sink another ship, Wildfires scorch New Mexico, Louisiana schools get religion
via REUTERS
2: Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated Wednesday for his second term as South Africa's president. His road ahead is looking perilous, as he will have to keep his coalition government – featuring parties with vastly different ideologies – together while the country faces cripplingly high unemployment and social instability.
5,000: Two environmental protesters from the Just Stop Oil activist group sprayed paint on Stonehenge, in Wiltshire, England, on Wednesday to protest the fossil fuel industry. The paint reportedly is washable, but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stillcalled the defacement of the famed prehistoric stone circle “a disgrace.” Two people were arrested within hours of the incident.
10: The shipping industry is rattled after Yemen’s Houthi militia sunk another ship on Wednesday – the second ship to be sunk since March. Insurance industry experts report that attacks in the region have increased significantly, with the Houthis also deploying lethal-attack drone boats. There have been 10 Houthi strikes so far in June, up from five in May.
20,000: As the heat dome scorching the Northeast US moves into its fourth day, New Mexico saw two fast-moving wildfires burn out of control on Wednesday, torching more than 20,000 acres and forcing thousands to evacuate. The state’s governor has declared a state of emergency and says it is unclear when firefighters will regain control.
10: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signed legislation on Wednesday requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom in the Pelican State. Critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union, say it’s a violation of the constitutional separation of church and state, to which Landry replied “I can’t wait to be sued.”
Spiritual counsel for Willie Mays, perhaps the best baseball player ever, who died on Tuesday at age 93.
This edition of GZERO Daily was written by Riley Callanan andJohn Haltiwanger. Edited by Tracy Moran.