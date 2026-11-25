What is a “great power” really, and does Russia qualify for the label?

Last week’s meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, drew much fanfare as leaders from the world’s three most powerful countries came together. Trump posted a picture on social media of all three men reading “The Great Powers” next to a photo of the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the three great powers of the day, the US, UK, and USSR, met to shape the postwar world.

But what is a “great power” really, and does Russia qualify for the label?

In our latest Graphic Truth, we took stock of the US, China, and Russia across four plausible measures of global power and influence: population, share of the world’s GDP, aircraft carriers, and nuclear weapons.

With 1.4 billion people, China’s population is far larger than that of the United States and Russia. Like much of the world, Russia is grappling with a falling birthrate, and its population has fallen by roughly 5 million since the Soviet Union’s breakup in 1991.

Economically, Russia’s outlook is increasingly bleak as inflation, sanctions, and high interest rates force investment cutbacks. It is also dependent upon natural resource rents – particularly in oil and natural gas – and exports few other commodities that are competitive on the global stage. The country accounts for just 3.4% of global GDP, lagging behind China and the US by double-digit percentage points.