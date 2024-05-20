Menu Icon
Hard Numbers: Cohen’s klepto testo, Meta filters fail, Abinader wins in DR, Opening airport in New Caledonia

Former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the courtroom after a short break during his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, U.S., 20 May 2024.

Michael M. Santiago/Reuters

30,000: On Monday during his cross examination in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, the former president’s ex-fixer Michael Cohen admitted he stole around $30,000 from the Trump Organization. Trump’s lawyers attempted to portray Cohen, an ex-convict and known liar, as someone with an ax to grind whose testimony cannot be trusted.

14: Meta approved at least 14 ads spreading disinformation and calling for religious violence in India. The ads were submitted by two NGOs conducting a test of promised protections amid the country’s ongoing elections. Meta approved a further three ads after the NGOs made small tweaks, but the people conducting the test removed the ads before they were seen by anyone, having demonstrated what they say are vulnerabilities in Meta’s safeguards.

59: Dominican voters easily returned President Luis Abinader to a second term in office with 59% of the vote on Sunday, more than double the runner-up’s vote share. Voters have the crisis in neighboring Haiti top of mind, and they back Abinader’s hardline policies of deportation and a border wall.

40: French security forces have been struggling to clear the 40-mile-long stretch of highway between New Caledonia’s international airport and its capital Noumea amid violent unrest that broke out last week. Tourists and expats have been trapped on the South Pacific Island since the airport closed last Tuesday, but Paris hopes to have the situation in hand shortly.

