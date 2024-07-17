We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: It’s lie or lose for Maduro, Creepy clues on Bangkok’s murder mystery, Acropolis closed due to heatwave, More Kenyan police arrive in Haiti
20: As Venezuelans head to the polls on July 28th, President Nicolás Maduro seems unlikely to secure his third term with free and fair elections, as he polls 20-points behind opposition frontrunner Edmundo González Urrutia. González, a soft-spoken former diplomat, came into the race in April with little recognition, standing in for barred opposition leader María Corina Machado. Elections have not been fully free or fair in Venezuela since 2013 — when Maduro took office — and the degree of fraud necessary this time around may cause an overwhelming public response.
6: Authorities said Wednesday that traces of cyanide were found in the blood of six Vietnamese nationals, two of whom had dual US-citizenship, in a luxury suite of a Grand Hyatt in Bangkok. The group was last seen alive on Monday. Initially local outlets reported the deaths as a shooting, but police have since released new details including an ongoing debt dispute… and that the suspected perpetrator is among the six who died – not a good narrative for tourism-dependent Thailand.
109: Greece’s most visited archaeological site, the Acropolis, was closed for several hours by the Ministry of Culture as temperatures projected to peak this Wednesday at 109℉. The ongoing heatwave has brought Greece to a state of emergency due to extreme weather conditions and worsening wildfires that forced the closure of a major border crossing between Greece and North Macedonia for several hours on Wednesday.
200: Another 200 Kenyan police officers joined the UN-backed mission in Haiti to support local authorities against the violent gangs who took over the capital city of Port-au-Prince in a joint offensive last February. The Kenyan-led mission is expecting new arrivals from Jamaica, Bangladesh, Chad, and more and growing the force to 2,500 personnel. The mission has drawn international concerns that their presence will only temporarily reduce gang activity, as well as for deadly response by Kenyan and Bangladeshi police officers to ongoing protests.