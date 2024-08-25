Menu Icon
Hard Numbers: Stranded in space, Mexico’s shenanigans, Harris’ big haul, Rohingya remember their roots

Handout file photo dated July 3, 2024 shows Boeing's Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA's Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station is pictured docked to the Harmony module's forward port.

Photo by NASA via ABACAPRESS.COM

8: American astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams were expecting to spend just 8 days in space when they blasted off in July — but they’ll now be stuck aboard the International Space Station for 8 months thanks to severe problems with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Starliner will return to Earth uncrewed, and Wilmore and Williams will have to catch a ride home on the next SpaceX rocket, which will arrive in February.

73: Mexico’s governing coalition is set to receive 73% of the seats in Mexico’s lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, despite receiving just 60% of the vote at the ballot box in June. Mexico’s proportional representation system has historically served to give smaller parties a voice in Congress. But outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador worked the system to his advantage by “lending” delegates from his Morena Party to smaller members of his coalition, thereby qualifying to take some of the proportional representation seats.

540 million: Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has raised over $540 million since she replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket in July, with a third of donations coming from first-time contributors — and two-thirds from women. The Trump campaign has not yet released fundraising figures for August, but Harris outraised him by a 4:1 ratio in July and currently leads by 3 percentage points in the New York Times’ national polling average.

7: Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees attended a ceremony in the pouring rain in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Sunday, marking the seventh anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar. Having fled genocide, roughly 700,000 Rohingya, a visible Muslim minority in overwhelmingly Buddhist Myanmar, are currently sheltering in Bangladesh, where they are not particularly welcome. Recently ousted Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina tried twice to force the refugees’ repatriation, despite the ongoing civil war in Myanmar and the enduring threat to their lives.

