Hard Numbers: Venezuela’s oppo leader shuns summons, Defense contractors make bank, Anger takes flight over Nigerian plane purchase, Brazil’s gay community on edge over killings
52 billion: War, huh ... what is it good for? Absolutely everything — if you sell weapons for a living. With two major wars raging in Ukraine and Gaza, dozens of smaller conflicts burning, and countries worldwide warily arming themselves to the teeth these days, the top 15 defense contractors are set to rake in a free cash flow of $52 billion by the end of 2026. That’s more than double what they made in 2021.
$100 million: This is just plane dumb politics. While his country struggles with soaring inflation and deepening poverty, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has outraged members of his government and ordinary Nigerians by buying a new presidential jet for $100 million. A spokesperson for Tinubu – who has pushed through painful subsidy cuts and other reforms to put Nigeria on firmer macroeconomic footing – said they got the aircraft at a bargain price.
5: Brazil’s gay community is on edge amid a spate of incidents in which men were lured with fake profiles on dating apps and then robbed or killed. At least 5 such murders have occurred in recent months. Public safety watchdog groups say killings motivated by homophobia in Brazil shot up by more than 40% last year, and that the 214 recorded cases are likely an undercount. Activists say authorities are often reluctant to investigate these crimes as hate crimes specifically.