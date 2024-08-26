Menu Icon
Hard Numbers: Venezuela’s oppo leader shuns summons, Defense contractors make bank, Anger takes flight over Nigerian plane purchase, Brazil’s gay community on edge over killings

More than 100 residents from across the Treasure Coast on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, take part in a global protest while at the Cashmere Shell Station at Southwest Cashmere Boulevard in Port St. Lucie, over the poll results in the Venezuela’s presidential election.

USA TODAY NETWORK
2: On Monday, Venezuela’s top prosecutor issued a second summons for opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez to answer charges that his party violated electoral law by posting results from the July 28 election independently of state authorities. Those results suggested Gonzalez won in a landslide, countering the government’s still-unsubstantiated claim that President Nicolas Maduro won the vote. Gonzalez, who’s been in hiding since the vote, says he won’t comply because the terms of his appearance aren’t clear. If he fails to show up, the government can issue a third summons, which permits the police to arrest him.

52 billion: War, huh ... what is it good for? Absolutely everything — if you sell weapons for a living. With two major wars raging in Ukraine and Gaza, dozens of smaller conflicts burning, and countries worldwide warily arming themselves to the teeth these days, the top 15 defense contractors are set to rake in a free cash flow of $52 billion by the end of 2026. That’s more than double what they made in 2021.

$100 million: This is just plane dumb politics. While his country struggles with soaring inflation and deepening poverty, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has outraged members of his government and ordinary Nigerians by buying a new presidential jet for $100 million. A spokesperson for Tinubu – who has pushed through painful subsidy cuts and other reforms to put Nigeria on firmer macroeconomic footing – said they got the aircraft at a bargain price.

5: Brazil’s gay community is on edge amid a spate of incidents in which men were lured with fake profiles on dating apps and then robbed or killed. At least 5 such murders have occurred in recent months. Public safety watchdog groups say killings motivated by homophobia in Brazil shot up by more than 40% last year, and that the 214 recorded cases are likely an undercount. Activists say authorities are often reluctant to investigate these crimes as hate crimes specifically.

