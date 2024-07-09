Menu Icon
Biden and his allies dig in

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the crisis in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the crisis in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021.

REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Joe Biden has made clear he has no plans to exit the presidential race against Donald Trump. Democratic lawmakers and fundraisers who want him to step aside for Vice President Kamala Harris or someone else now know they’ll have to give in or push Biden much harder.

Some prominent Democrats have signaled their support for Biden this week. House Minority LeaderHakeem Jeffriesof New York told reporters on Monday that “I support Joe Biden and the Democratic ticket.” Prominent progressives in the House, likeAlexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, have also offered continuing public support for Biden. Sen.John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, a key Biden ally, urged Biden doubters “to get a spine or grow a set.”

But as the president prepared to host a historic NATO summit, Jeffries convened a closed-door meeting with other Democratic lawmakers, some of whom fear Biden’s weakness will sink their own reelection bids, to air differences. Senate Dems used their weekly lunch on Tuesday to discuss Biden’s candidacy.

No clear verdict has yet emerged from either meeting. Asked whether Democrats were on the same page on Biden’s future, Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee warned, “We’re not even in the same book.”

Latest