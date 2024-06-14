Menu Icon
Can South Africa form a unity government?

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Pemmy Majodina of the ANC attend a swearing-in ceremony into the National Assembly in Cape Town, South Africa June 14, 2024.

Nic Bothma/Reuters

Negotiations over the formation of an unprecedented coalition government are ongoing in South Africa after the African National Congress lost its 30-year parliamentary majority in last month’s election. The ANC is now seemingly on the verge of finalizing an agreement with the main opposition parties, though the full details are still being ironed out.

Hellen Zille, the former leader of the opposition Democratic Alliance, aka DA, is representing the party in the talks. “This morning at two am we thought we had a finalized agreement, but this morning a few issues have arisen and they’re just trying to sort them out,” Zille said Friday.

The Inkatha Freedom party and the Patriotic Alliance have both indicated they’ll join the unity government. But former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe, or MK party, will not be joining despite winning 15% of the vote. The left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters also refused.

South African lawmakers were also reportedly set to re-elect South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday as part of the agreement.

“We have agreed to cooperate on the president and the national and provincial legislatures,” Fikile Mbalula, the secretary-general of the ANC, said Friday.

Latest