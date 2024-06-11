Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Is the US playing diplomatic mind games with Israel?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reuters

Recent statements from the Biden administration give the impression that Israel has accepted a US-backed Gaza cease-fire proposal and that the ball is now in Hamas’s court.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “reaffirmed his commitment to the proposal” the day before, and that mediators are still awaiting Hamas’s response.

But that’s not the full story. Neither Hamas nor Israel have formally accepted the proposal. So why do folks like Blinken continue to say otherwise regarding the Jewish state? It’s seemingly part of a diplomatic pressure campaign to get both sides to fully and publicly embrace the proposal (and end a devastating war that’s also caused major headaches in Washington).

Yet Netanyahu keeps saying the war won’t stop until Hamas is destroyed, which runs counter to the proposal’s ultimate goal of a permanent cease-fire. This comes as far-right members of Netanyahu’s fragile coalition government threaten to skedaddle if the cease-fire plan moves forward.

Meanwhile, Hamas on Tuesday said it accepts a UN Security Council-backed resolution supporting the proposal but is still reluctant to commit to the plan until Israel gives “clear approval.” Until one side or the other officially endorses the plan, it remains in limbo.

gazahamaspalestineisrael

Today In 60 Seconds

Macron's call for a snap election in France is a huge gamble

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Will Biden's immigration order help border control...and his campaign?

Will Ukrainian airstrikes inside Russia shift the war?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest