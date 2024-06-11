We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Is the US playing diplomatic mind games with Israel?
Recent statements from the Biden administration give the impression that Israel has accepted a US-backed Gaza cease-fire proposal and that the ball is now in Hamas’s court.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “reaffirmed his commitment to the proposal” the day before, and that mediators are still awaiting Hamas’s response.
But that’s not the full story. Neither Hamas nor Israel have formally accepted the proposal. So why do folks like Blinken continue to say otherwise regarding the Jewish state? It’s seemingly part of a diplomatic pressure campaign to get both sides to fully and publicly embrace the proposal (and end a devastating war that’s also caused major headaches in Washington).
Yet Netanyahu keeps saying the war won’t stop until Hamas is destroyed, which runs counter to the proposal’s ultimate goal of a permanent cease-fire. This comes as far-right members of Netanyahu’s fragile coalition government threaten to skedaddle if the cease-fire plan moves forward.
Meanwhile, Hamas on Tuesday said it accepts a UN Security Council-backed resolution supporting the proposal but is still reluctant to commit to the plan until Israel gives “clear approval.” Until one side or the other officially endorses the plan, it remains in limbo.