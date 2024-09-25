Trending Now
Russia won’t be “forced” to bargain
President Volodymyr Zelensky has used this week’s trip to the US to outline a “victory plan” for Ukraine. The plan includes more money and long-range weapons that would allow Ukrainian forces to hit military targets deep inside Russia. But aware that battlefield help won’t be enough to force Vladimir Putin to cut a deal over Ukraine’s future, Zelensky has also asked the West to use economic, political, and diplomatic pressure to force Russia to the bargaining table.
On Wednesday, the Kremlin responded. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that “an attempt to force Russia into peace is an absolutely fatal mistake because it is impossible to force Russia into peace.”
It’s tempting to ignore yet another Russian threat of retaliation. After all, Ukrainian troops have invaded and now occupy about 500 square miles of Russian land. If Ukraine’s surprise invasion of Russia and the inability of Russian forces so far to push them out hasn’t provoked a deadly escalation from Moscow, what Russian action should Western governments fear?
But the Kremlin spokesman stands on firmer ground in arguing that it’s “impossible to force Russia into peace.” Putin has staked all of his personal political credibility on the restoration of Russian control over Ukraine, and he has reason to believe Russia can still win the war.
Today, there’s no evidence that Putin faces any internal threat to his leadership. But negotiating away land he claims is part of Russia could expose the aging president to challenges from within Russia’s political and economic elite.