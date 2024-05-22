We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Will Identity and Democracy drop AfD?
The far-right Alternative for Germany party’s lead candidate, Maximilian Krah, has said he will step aside after weeks of scandal – most notably his recent statement that the SS, the Nazi fanatic paramilitary that organized the lion’s share of the Holocaust, were "not all criminals.”
Elections impact. The AfD, which had shot up to Germany's second-most popular party, has plummeted in the polls ahead of European Parliament elections on June 9. Marine Le Pen, the French far-right leader, has said her National Rally party needs to make a “clean break” with the AfD, suggesting their German counterpart had become too toxic.
But abandoning AfD is easier said than done. NR and AfD currently dominate the European Parliament’s radical-right Identity and Democracy group. ID Group is expected to win big in the election, with polls predicting its total seat tally could rise from 59 MEPs to about 84 — but down from 93 before the AfD's recent scandals.
It is unclear whether NR plans to leave ID Group or try to push out AfD — which is still on course to win 16 MEPs. Leaving would mean joining forces with the parliament’s other right-wing group, the European Conservatives and Reformists, led by Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni, who has repeatedly said she hopes to unite Europe’s various rightwing parties.The two conservative coalitions agree on issues like migration and fighting environmental legislation but are deeply split on others, like the EU’s relationship with Russia. ECR is also expected to advance to about 75 seats, as voters turn to the right to punish mainstream parties for high inflation and immigration.