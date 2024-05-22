Menu Icon
Will Identity and Democracy drop AfD?

Maximilian Krah

Maximilian Krah

Imago Images

The far-right Alternative for Germany party’s lead candidate, Maximilian Krah, has said he will step aside after weeks of scandal – most notably his recent statement that the SS, the Nazi fanatic paramilitary that organized the lion’s share of the Holocaust, were "not all criminals.”

Elections impact. The AfD, which had shot up to Germany's second-most popular party, has plummeted in the polls ahead of European Parliament elections on June 9. Marine Le Pen, the French far-right leader, has said her National Rally party needs to make a “clean break” with the AfD, suggesting their German counterpart had become too toxic.

But abandoning AfD is easier said than done. NR and AfD currently dominate the European Parliament’s radical-right Identity and Democracy group. ID Group is expected to win big in the election, with polls predicting its total seat tally could rise from 59 MEPs to about 84 — but down from 93 before the AfD's recent scandals.

It is unclear whether NR plans to leave ID Group or try to push out AfD — which is still on course to win 16 MEPs. Leaving would mean joining forces with the parliament’s other right-wing group, the European Conservatives and Reformists, led by Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni, who has repeatedly said she hopes to unite Europe’s various rightwing parties.

The two conservative coalitions agree on issues like migration and fighting environmental legislation but are deeply split on others, like the EU’s relationship with Russia. ECR is also expected to advance to about 75 seats, as voters turn to the right to punish mainstream parties for high inflation and immigration.
Latest