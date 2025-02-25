Summer Internship, GZERO Media - Reporter

GZERO Media is seeking an intern to assist the editorial team in producing GZERO’s daily and weekly newsletters.

About Eurasia Group and GZERO Media

Eurasia Group is the world's leading global research and advisory firm. We help clients understand, anticipate, and respond to instability and opportunities everywhere they do business.

Together with GZERO Media—the go-to source of first insight into geopolitics—and our full-fledged events team, the Eurasia Group umbrella provides a complete political risk solution.

Headquartered in New York, we have offices in Washington, London, São Paulo, Brasilia, Tokyo, Singapore, and San Francisco, as well as on-the-ground experts in more than a hundred countries in every region of the world.

We are committed to analysis that is free of political bias and the influence of private interests.

Position Overview:

The ideal intern for our team is passionate about global affairs and politics, eager to learn about reporting, writing, newsletter building, and publishing, and has a solid understanding of how media brands interact with audiences across social media channels.

Eurasia Group is a global research firm at the intersection of politics, policy, and the economy. We provide the marketplace with the best comprehensive and integrated set of political risk solutions and unique and reliable insights from which to make key business decisions. Our clients range from macro hedge funds to institutional investors, from family businesses to the world's largest multinational corporations. What they all share is a desire to better manage the risks and opportunities that flow from politics.

While no previous journalism experience is required, journalism and broadcast students are highly encouraged to apply — as are students of international affairs with a flair for writing. This role provides ample opportunity to report and write about geopolitics for news articles and newsletter summaries, as well as explainers.

The internship will be conducted in person in the DC office. Applicants should be students of an academic institution.

Responsibilities

Work closely with GZERO’s managing editor and the newsletter team. Contribute to the writing and publishing of GZERO’s Daily and weekly newsletters. Tasks will include research, coordinating guests, interviewing sources, writing, and conducting digital operations.

Qualifications

Applicants should be students at an academic institution

Experience in a newsroom or deadline-driven content company a plus

Passion for international news and analysis

Strong communication and writing skills

Professional presentation and ability to interact with high-level guests and clients

Ability to work well under pressure and with tight deadlines

Highly organized, efficient, and effective communicator

Must excel in working with teams across the organization as well as external partners

Must be able to work from the DC office 3 days per week

Must be available during the full duration of the program

Location/Time:

DC office

Compensation:

$18/hr

Internship dates:

June 2 - August 1

We strive to put politics first for our clients. This requires us to maintain a company culture that puts people first. We are committed to fostering an environment that is inclusive, empowering, and globally-minded. We firmly believe that diversity in gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, cultural background, religion, disability, and age brings ideas and perspectives to the table that make our analysis stronger for our clients and make our company a better place to work for our people. Our leadership team is committed to embedding diversity and inclusion into everything we do and how we lead.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or status as a protected veteran.

The pay range for this role is:

18 - 18 USD per hour (Washington DC)