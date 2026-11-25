In this ‘ask ian,’ Ian Bremmer looks at the latest developments in the war in Ukraine and why greater alignment between the US, Europe and Ukraine does not necessarily mean the war is any closer to ending.

Ian explains how President Zelensky is stepping up attacks on Russian military targets to demonstrate that Ukraine remains capable of fighting and deserves continued Western backing. But that support is becoming harder to sustain in Europe, where economic pressures and shifting public opinion are creating new political challenges.



Ian looks at how Jared Kushner’s proposed security guarantees for Ukraine and his insistence on European involvement could bring the US, Europe and Ukraine closer together. He explains why guarantees against future Russian aggression could help prevent another invasion, and why any agreement that excludes the Europeans is unlikely to succeed.