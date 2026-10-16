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Senegal’s LGBTQ+ crackdown

Senegal’s LGBTQ+ crackdown
Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn
By Lottie TellynOctober 16, 2026
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Senegalese LGBTQ+ people have also faced forced HIV testing and challenges getting legal representation amid a wider crackdown. As a candidate in the 2024 election, now-president Bassirou Diomaye Faye pledged to strengthen existing laws that criminalized same-sex relations. In March the government doubled the maximum prison term for same-sex relations to 10 years. Senegal also introduced fines for promoting, supporting, or financing LGBTQ+ organizations or groups.

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