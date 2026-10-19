Being a warlord is a family affair! Pavel Prigozhin, 28, was once known for his ultra-luxurious lifestyle. But after his father was killed in a plane crash in 2023 — not at all coincidentally just two months after leading a short-lived mutiny against Russia’s military brass over the war in Ukraine — Pavel was tapped to lead Wagner. Since then, he has deftly maintained the group’s long-standing presence in Africa, particularly in the Central African Republic, where it is believed to have not only about 1,000 mercenaries actively advancing Kremlin interests, but also its own local beer brand.
Hard Numbers
Warlord Jr. carries on the family business in Russia
Will Fitzpatrick
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Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.
By Will FitzpatrickOctober 19, 2026
Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.
Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.
Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.