What are the 10 most pressing global threats facing the world in 2026? On Monday, January 5, at 12 pm ET, join us for a livestream discussion with Ian Bremmer and global experts to discuss the Top Risks of 2026 report from Eurasia Group. This report will mark 20 years of Ian Bremmer’s annual forecast of the political risks that are most likely to play out over the year.

Read the Top Risks of 2026 report here.

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Speakers (option 1)

Ian Bremmer, President and Founder, Eurasia Group and GZERO Media Ian Bremmer is a political scientist who helps business leaders, policy makers, and the general public make sense of the world around them. He is president and founder of Eurasia Group, the world's leading political risk research and consulting firm, and GZERO Media, a company dedicated to providing intelligent and engaging coverage of international affairs. Ian is an independent voice on critical issues around the globe, offering clearheaded insights through speeches, written commentary, and even satirical puppets (really!). Ian is the host of GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, a weekly show airing on US public television.

Gerald Butts, Vice Chairman, Eurasia Group As vice chairman and a senior advisor at Eurasia Group, Gerald works closely with CEO Maziar Minovi and President Ian Bremmer on strategic initiatives across all areas of the firm. With experience on a multitude of public policy and geopolitical issues, he has developed deep expertise on climate change, trade, energy, sustainable finance, and artificial intelligence and advises Eurasia Group clients across these areas.

Cliff Kupchan, Chairman, Eurasia Group Cliff Kupchan is Eurasia Group's chairman and a leader of the firm's global macro coverage. Cliff has held high-level positions in the US government and regularly meets top foreign leaders. He provides cutting-edge insights on political risk. Cliff has been a leading expert on international relations for more than two decades—in academia, as a US official, and in the private sector—and he speaks frequently to private and public sector audiences. He regularly briefs clients on macro developments and is co-author of Eurasia Group's annual Top Risks publication.

Mujtaba Rahman, Managing Director of Europe, Eurasia Group Mujtaba (Mij) Rahman leads and oversees the firm's analysis and advisory work on Europe, helping clients navigate the macro-politics of Brussels and its interaction with EU member states across a wide range of policy areas. This work includes analyzing the transatlantic relationship in the areas of both trade and security, evaluating the politics of Europe's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, examining the Franco-German dynamic under Germany's new leader Friedrich Merz, assessing the EU's management of the challenge posed by Hungary's Viktor Orban, exploring the EU's relations with third countries such as the UK, Turkey, and Ukraine, as well as monitoring the inter-institutional politics of Brussels.

Risa Grais-Targow, Director of Latin America, Eurasia Group Risa Grais-Targow leads Eurasia Group's coverage of Venezuela, Ecuador, Central America, and the Caribbean. In this capacity, she helps clients understand riskier markets known for opaque institutions and volatile politics. She worked closely with clients to help them navigate the post-Chavez era in Venezuela, providing analysis on issues such as the regime's willingness to honor its debt commitments. She is currently focused on the impact of US President Donald Trump's policies on the region, including trade, immigration, and policies toward China. Her areas of expertise include US foreign policy and distressed debt, along with a sectoral focus on oil, gas, and mining.

Speakers (option 2)