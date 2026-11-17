In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer breaks down Ukraine’s strike on the Kerch Bridge connecting Russia to Crimea and what it means for Putin ahead of his upcoming meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.



Ian says the timing was deliberate, designed to “embarrass Putin maximally.” The attack highlights Russia’s growing difficulties defending critical infrastructure, despite heavy military spending, while making the movement of essential supplies into Crimea more challenging. Meanwhile, Ukraine is building its own weapons capabilities, including missiles and drones, allowing it to increasingly strike targets deep inside Russia.



Ian also points to the lack of meaningful negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, saying both sides remain focused on escalation rather than reaching a ceasefire. He expects little progress from the upcoming Trump-Putin-Xi meeting, arguing that despite its diplomatic significance and high-profile optics, there is “a lot less than meets the eye.”