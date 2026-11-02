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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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Will the US midterm elections bring a blue wave?play icon

Will the US midterm elections bring a blue wave?

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In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer shares his predictions for the US midterm elections and what a major Democratic victory could mean for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
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