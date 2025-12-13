Understanding AI in 2025 with Global Stage

From Davos to the inaugural Global AI Summit, leaders and innovators explored AI’s opportunities and challenges focusing on connectivity, trust, and digital skilling. They emphasized the importance of building strong foundations for inclusive progress and ensuring the Global South is part of the conversation.

Amid the challenges, optimism prevailed. Across these discussions, AI was seen as a tool to solve previously “unsolvable problems” and, as many noted, a technology that can help us be more human.