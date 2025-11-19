Trouble ahead for UK’s prime minister?

Host, Europe In 60 Seconds
https://x.com/carlbildt
https://www.linkedin.com/in/carl-bildt-13818789/
Carl Bildt
Host, Europe In 60 Seconds
Carl Bildt hosts GZERO's Europe In :60 video series. He served as both prime minister and foreign minister of Sweden. Under his leadership, the government initiated major liberal economic reforms and negotiated Sweden’s accession to the EU. Previously, he served as EU special envoy to the former Yugoslavia, high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, UN special envoy to the Balkans, and co-chair of the Dayton Peace Conference. He also chaired the Global Commission on Internet Governance. In 2021, he was appointed WHO special envoy for the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator.
Full Bio
Nov 19, 2025
In this episode of GZERO Europe, Carl Bildt weighs in on the increasingly fragile future of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Although the Labour Party won a majority just a couple of years ago, Bildt says the government has since become “one of the least popular” in recent British history. He points to Labour's lack of clear policies and a perception of Starmer as “indecisive and technocratic” as key reasons for the Party's rapid slump in support.
Looking ahead, Bildt warns that local elections in May 2026 could be decisive. If the Labour Party performs poorly, “the future of the prime minister is, to put it mildly, very uncertain.”