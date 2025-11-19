Menu Icon
Trouble ahead for UK's prime minister?

In this episode of GZERO Europe, Carl Bildt weighs in on the increasingly fragile future of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Although the Labour Party won a majority just a couple of years ago, Bildt says the government has since become “one of the least popular” in recent British history. He points to Labour's lack of clear policies and a perception of Starmer as “indecisive and technocratic” as key reasons for the Party's rapid slump in support.

Looking ahead, Bildt warns that local elections in May 2026 could be decisive. If the Labour Party performs poorly, “the future of the prime minister is, to put it mildly, very uncertain.”

