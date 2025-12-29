Latest Stories

Ian notes that Trump’s messaging closely echoed Moscow’s, pointing out that Trump even suggested Putin was “very interested in a strong Ukraine,” a claim Ian says “certainly does not appear to be the case.”

The optics mattered too: Zelensky arrived without a red carpet or senior US officials, reinforcing Trump’s view that “Ukraine is not an ally. Zelensky is a supplicant.”

Meanwhile, Putin sees little reason to compromise as Russia continues to gain territory and divisions within NATO deepen. The result, Ian warns, is more fighting ahead and a transatlantic alliance that looks increasingly unreliable.