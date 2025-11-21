Ian stands in line for a bagel, the internet melts down

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Nov 21, 2025
Ian Bremmer responds to a viral backlash over his weekend photo joking about a “breadline” in New York City. Actually, a line of happy people waiting outside an artisanal bagel shop.
Many commenters erupted, some with humor and others with intense political anger. Ian walks through the most colorful reactions, why satire triggered so many people, and why he posted it in the first place.
Drawing on his early career studying the Soviet Union, where real breadlines and real repression existed, Ian argues that humor is essential in a healthy democracy: “If Soviet citizens under true political control could still laugh, surely we can too.”
He closes with an apology to those who were genuinely upset, and a promise that the humor isn’t going anywhere.