Trump’s UN speech: Sovereignty, security, and ending wars

In this episode of "Ask Ian," Ian Bremmer analyzes President Trump's speech at the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Ian notes the significant shift in tone, highlighting Trump's consolidated power compared to his first term.

The address focused on sovereignty and border security, with Trump criticizing Europe's migration policies. Ian notes that Trump's critique has fueled "anti-establishment populism across Europe."

Trump’s desire to end global conflicts, from Russia-Ukraine to Israel-Palestine, was also prominent. Trump emphasized that the US would “not put boots on the ground."

Ian also discusses Trump's consideration of tariffs on nations supporting Russia, underscoring the evolving landscape of US foreign policy.