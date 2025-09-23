Trump’s UN speech: Sovereignty, security, and ending wars

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer
Ian Bremmer

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Sep 23, 2025
In this episode of "Ask Ian," Ian Bremmer analyzes President Trump's speech at the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.
Ian notes the significant shift in tone, highlighting Trump's consolidated power compared to his first term.
The address focused on sovereignty and border security, with Trump criticizing Europe's migration policies. Ian notes that Trump's critique has fueled "anti-establishment populism across Europe."
Trump’s desire to end global conflicts, from Russia-Ukraine to Israel-Palestine, was also prominent. Trump emphasized that the US would “not put boots on the ground."
Ian also discusses Trump's consideration of tariffs on nations supporting Russia, underscoring the evolving landscape of US foreign policy.