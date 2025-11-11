Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political
Open Search

PUPPET REGIME

Newsletters

TV

Video

Podcasts

Global Stage

Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Democrats divided over government shutdown deal

Democrats divided over government shutdown deal play icon
- YouTube
youtu.be
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
https://x.com/ianbremmer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbremmer/
https://www.instagram.com/ianbremmer/
In this Ask Ian, Ian Bremmer breaks down why the longest government shutdown in US history is likely coming to an end.

He notes that a handful of Democrats joined Republicans to reopen the government, prompting “immediate criticism from every corner of the Democratic Party,” despite recent electoral momentum. As Ian puts it, Democrats “just lack coordination as a party,” even when they’re winning.

While the shutdown may be ending, Ian cautions that political vulnerability persists on both sides, especially as affordability becomes a key concern for voters.

republicans government shutdown trump affordable care act senate supreme court democrats