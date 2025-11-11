Democrats divided over government shutdown deal

In this Ask Ian,breaks down why the longest government shutdown in US history is likely coming to an end.

He notes that a handful of Democrats joined Republicans to reopen the government, prompting “immediate criticism from every corner of the Democratic Party,” despite recent electoral momentum. As Ian puts it, Democrats “just lack coordination as a party,” even when they’re winning.

While the shutdown may be ending, Ian cautions that political vulnerability persists on both sides, especially as affordability becomes a key concern for voters.