Democrats divided over government shutdown deal

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
https://x.com/ianbremmer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbremmer/
https://www.instagram.com/ianbremmer/
Ian Bremmer
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Full Bio
Nov 11, 2025
In this Ask Ian, Ian Bremmer breaks down why the longest government shutdown in US history is likely coming to an end.
He notes that a handful of Democrats joined Republicans to reopen the government, prompting “immediate criticism from every corner of the Democratic Party,” despite recent electoral momentum. As Ian puts it, Democrats “just lack coordination as a party,” even when they’re winning.
While the shutdown may be ending, Ian cautions that political vulnerability persists on both sides, especially as affordability becomes a key concern for voters.