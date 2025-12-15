Skip to content
Europe takes control of Ukraine’s future

Ian Bremmer
By Ian BremmerDecember 15, 2025
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Ian Bremmer explains a major shift in the Ukraine war: Europe, not the United States, is now driving the strategy.

The EU has agreed to indefinitely freeze $247 billion in Russian assets, unlocking Belgian support for a nearly $200 billion loan to Ukraine. This guarantees Kyiv enough funding to continue fighting for years, regardless of what Washington does.

It also means Europe and Ukraine, not the US, will have more say over the war’s future. For the Trump administration, avoiding responsibility outweighs shaping the outcome.

But Europe faces vulnerabilities: slow growth, fragmented politics, weak defense capacity, and US pressure backing Euroskeptic movements. Whether the EU strengthens into a true geopolitical “pole,” or fragments, will shape the post–G-zero world.

