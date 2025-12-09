Latest Stories

Skip to content
Geoffrey Hinton on how humanity can survive AIplay icon

Geoffrey Hinton on how humanity can survive AI

Geoffrey Hinton, known as the “Godfather of AI,” is warning the technology he helped build may wipe out humanity, but could there be a path forward for coexisting with superintelligent AI? Hinton joins Ian Bremmer on GZERO World to talk about the possibility of AI surpassing human intelligence and eventually taking over. Smarter things, he points out, generally tend to be in charge of dumber things. Instead of humans trying to dominate AI, he suggests a radically different model for coexistence: building AI with something like “maternal instincts” that compel it to truly care about human well-being.
