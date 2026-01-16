Latest Stories

Site Navigation
As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, it’s also living through a very different kind of revolution—one being driven from inside the White House. On Ian Explains, Ian Bremmer breaks down President Trump’s dramatic expansion of presidential power and whether his political revolution will succeed in the long run. Trump returned to Washington with fewer constraints, more confidence, and a much more explicit view of how government (and the world) should work.
