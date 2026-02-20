Latest Stories

Europe is facing a moment of reckoning. Ian Bremmer reports from Germany on how the US, under President Trump’s second term, has shifted from guarantor of the postwar order to a disruptive force, leaving allies questioning who will defend democracy and global stability.



Chancellor Friedrich Merz put it bluntly: “The United States' claim to leadership has been challenged and possibly lost.” Even with a softer tone from Washington this year, the question remains: who will protect Europe—and the free world—if the US is focused on transactional dominance rather than global stewardship?

Bremmer explains why European leaders are being forced to confront a new reality: they must act, stand on their own, and take responsibility for their security and values. “Europe can no longer count on the US. The question is, who will defend the free world if democracies can’t answer that?”