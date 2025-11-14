Is the AI bubble about to burst?

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Nov 14, 2025
Time to put the AI hype under the microscope. Are we in a bubble?
Bill Gates thinks not—at least not a tulip-level one. But just because something is real doesn’t mean it’s not overvalued
From 17th-century Dutch tulip mania to the dot-com crash of the early 2000s, financial bubbles have a way of inflating around revolutionary ideas… until confidence collapses. “The internet was real,” Bremmer says. “It was just wildly overvalued.” Could AI be next?
