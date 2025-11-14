Is the AI bubble about to burst?

Time to put the AI hype under the microscope. Are we in a bubble?





Bill Gates thinks not—at least not a tulip-level one. But just because something is real doesn’t mean it’s not overvalued

From 17th-century Dutch tulip mania to the dot-com crash of the early 2000s, financial bubbles have a way of inflating around revolutionary ideas… until confidence collapses. “The internet was real,” Bremmer says. “It was just wildly overvalued.” Could AI be next?

