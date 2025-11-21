Could the US pull another Panama in Venezuela?

In the latest “Ian Explains,” Bremmer traces the US invasion of Panama in 1989. He then asks: how is Venezuela different?

Well, it's bigger, more oil‑rich, more chaotic. With recent US deployments at sea and covert operations inside Caracas, the risk of escalation is real. While regime change may be tempting, Bremmer reminds us that the success of an intervention depends not just on toppling a leader, but on what comes next.

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).

New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube. Don't miss an episode: subscribe to GZERO's YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔). GZERO World with Ian Bremmer airs on US public television weekly - check local listings.