Latest Stories

On Ian Explains, host Ian Bremmer makes complex issues about global politics understandable. Ian Explains is a weekly segment on GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer, GZERO's weekly program about global news and current affairs.

Why the world is becoming more violent than ever

Why is global conflict surging? On Ian Explains, Ian Bremmer takes a look at the major wars and armed struggles taking place in a world that’s becoming more fractured, more volatile, and increasingly defined by hostility. While there were some breakthroughs in 2025—a shaky ceasefire in Gaza, averting a possible war between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan—the fact is that right now, the world is experiencing nearly 60 wars and armed conflicts. The most since the end of World War II.
