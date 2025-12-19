Latest Stories

President Trump has called himself the “Peace President” and spent much of his diplomatic energy this year striking peace deals in some of the world’s crises, claiming to have solved “8 of the 9 wars.” But recent clashes on the Thailand-Cambodia border as well as renowned violence in eastern Congo have observers worried some of the White House deals may not stick. Meanwhile, fighting rages on in places like Sudan, Myanmar, the Red Sea, and Africa’s Sahel region. Are they isolated crises or symptoms of a global order breaking down?

