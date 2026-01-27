Latest Stories

VIDEOSGZERO World with Ian BremmerQuick TakePUPPET REGIMEIan ExplainsGZERO ReportsAsk IanGlobal Stage
In this episode of "ask ian," Ian Bremmer breaks down the growing rift between the US and Canada, calling it “permanent damage” to one of the world’s closest alliances.
Ian warns that “so many countries around the world find the Americans less predictable, less reliable, less trustworthy.” He highlights tensions over tariffs, trade deals, and diplomatic missteps, noting that Canadian leaders like Prime Minister Mark Carney are seeking to hedge their country’s bets by strengthening ties with Europe and China.
Looking at the broader picture, Ian questions what remains of the free world, emphasizing that while the US remains one of the most powerful countries, trust and coordination among allies are weakening.
