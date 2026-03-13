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Ian Explains

On Ian Explains, host Ian Bremmer makes complex issues about global politics understandable. Ian Explains is a weekly segment on GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer, GZERO's weekly program about global news and current affairs.

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Trump’s gamble in Iran play icon

Trump’s gamble in Iran

What exactly is President Donald Trump trying to achieve in Iran, and how does it compare with past US interventions in the Middle East?
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