Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

ask ian

Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

Presented by

sponsor_image
Why AI needs a global referee play icon

Why AI needs a global referee

Make us preferred on Google
ai governance china united states llm artificial intelligence

In this “ask ian,” Ian Bremmer argues that the debate over whether the United States or China will lead artificial intelligence is overshadowing a more important question: who will govern a technology advancing faster than governments can regulate?

Keep reading... Show less
ai governance china united states llm artificial intelligence

More from ask ian

GZERO Series

Is Ukraine turning the tide against Russia?

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Putin, Trump, and the power of YES

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Mounting pressure between US and Iran with no end in sight

Quick Take

Quick Take
Can Putin still outlast Ukraine?

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
A frozen labor market in the US?

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Was the NATO summit in Ankara a success?

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Democrats have a Platner problem – even after Platner

The Debrief

The Debrief
Understanding AI in 2025 with Global Stage

Global Stage

Global Stage