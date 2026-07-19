For years, the war in Ukraine has been defined by one assumption: that time favors Russia. Moscow has more troops, more resources, and a greater willingness to absorb casualties, betting it can simply outlast Ukraine and its Western backers.

But the battlefield is changing. Ukrainian drones are striking military and energy targets deep inside Russia, exposing vulnerabilities that once seemed untouchable and forcing the Kremlin to defend territory far from the front lines. At the same time, Ukraine is strengthening its ties with NATO and Europe, even as the war enters another difficult winter.

Kuleba discusses why bringing the war to Russia is central to Kyiv's strategy, and whether growing pressure on Vladimir Putin could eventually force the Kremlin to rethink its approach. He also discusses President Trump's evolving stance on Ukraine, NATO's support, and why Europe cannot be secure without Ukraine.