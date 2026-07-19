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GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

Is Ukraine turning the tide against Russia? play icon

Is Ukraine turning the tide against Russia?

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vladimir putin russia nato europe dmytro kubela drones missile attacks ukraine

Ukraine is bringing the war to Russia, reshaping the battlefield and raising new questions about whether the momentum is finally shifting away from Vladimir Putin. In this GZERO World conversation with Ian Bremmer, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba explains why Ukraine believes it has changed the dynamics of the conflict.

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vladimir putin russia nato europe dmytro kubela drones missile attacks ukraine

More from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia Yuen Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

GZERO Series

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Puppet Regime
The complicated legacy of Lindsey Graham

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Is the Strait of Hormuz closed again?

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ask ian
Can Putin still outlast Ukraine?

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Ian Explains
A frozen labor market in the US?

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Was the NATO summit in Ankara a success?

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GZERO Europe
Democrats have a Platner problem – even after Platner

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The Debrief
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