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Is the Strait of Hormuz closed again?

Is the Strait of Hormuz closed again? play icon
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Ian Bremmer
By Ian BremmerJuly 14, 2026
Ian Bremmer

Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution.

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In his latest "ask ian," Ian Bremmer says the Iran ceasefire has fallen apart, but the region has not yet returned to all-out war.

President Trump is signaling a renewed confrontation with Iran, including a potential blockade of Iranian ports and threats of tolls on ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz. Ian says the US can apply pressure, but it cannot make the strait safe by declaration alone.

Iran does not need to fully close the strait to create global disruption. It only needs to make shipping dangerous enough that crews do not want to go and insurers are not prepared to cover the risk. That is why oil prices are rising again. Hormuz is not closed, but it is becoming less reliable, and that has consequences for energy, petrochemicals, fertilizer, food, and supply chains.


“Neither side can get to a deal alone,” Ian says, noting that both Washington and Tehran can prevent the other from getting what it wants.

The risk now is whether disruption stays limited to ships or escalates toward Gulf infrastructure, where the costs would be far higher.
ian bremmer iran ceasefire oil prices president trump strait of hormuz supply chains tehran washington iran war

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