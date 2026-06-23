Why Europe isn’t falling apart despite political turmoil

Ian argues that weak leaders, sluggish growth, and fiscal constraints are fueling voter frustration, but that doesn’t mean Europe is collapsing. “Europe is not falling apart,” he says, pointing to growing unity around defense, security, and shared policy goals.

Ian explains how Russia’s war in Ukraine and growing uncertainty around US support are pushing Europeans toward deeper integration, while Ukraine itself is emerging as a strategic asset through its military strength and innovation.

He also explores why Europe’s social model may prove more resilient than the US in an AI-driven future, where identity and belonging may become less tied to work and income.