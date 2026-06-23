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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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Why Europe isn’t falling apart despite political turmoilplay icon

Why Europe isn’t falling apart despite political turmoil

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european unionfranceunited kingdomstarmermerzartificial intelligencedefenseukraineeurope

In this episode of “ask ian,” Ian Bremmer breaks down Europe’s political turmoil, from leadership crises in the UK and France to growing anti-establishment sentiment across the continent.

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european unionfranceunited kingdomstarmermerzartificial intelligencedefenseukraineeurope

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