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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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Why Trump keeps backing down on Iranplay icon

Why Trump keeps backing down on Iran

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In his latest Quick Take, Ian Bremmer examines the growing gap between President Trump’s threats to escalate against Iran and his reluctance to follow through with military action.

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