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GZERO Europe

Watch insights on the latest news about Europe from Carl Bildt, Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations and former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Sweden.

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Thousands of migrants cross into Spanish territory

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In this episode of GZERO Europe, Carl Bildt discusses the sudden migrant crisis in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, where tens of thousands of people attempted to cross into the territory from Morocco.

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