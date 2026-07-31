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Ian Explains

On Ian Explains, host Ian Bremmer makes complex issues about global politics understandable. Ian Explains is a weekly segment on GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer, GZERO's weekly program about global news and current affairs.

Ten years since Brexitplay icon

Ten years since Brexit

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Ten years ago, Britain voted to leave the European Union in one of the most consequential political decisions in modern history. Supporters promised greater sovereignty, stronger economic growth, and more control over immigration. Critics warned of economic disruption and political instability.

Ian Bremmer explains what Brexit has actually meant for the UK a decade later—from trade and immigration to Britain's economy, political system, and place in the world. Has Brexit lived up to its promises, or is the debate far from over?

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