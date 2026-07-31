Ten years since Brexit

Ten years ago, Britain voted to leave the European Union in one of the most consequential political decisions in modern history. Supporters promised greater sovereignty, stronger economic growth, and more control over immigration. Critics warned of economic disruption and political instability.

Ian Bremmer explains what Brexit has actually meant for the UK a decade later—from trade and immigration to Britain's economy, political system, and place in the world. Has Brexit lived up to its promises, or is the debate far from over?