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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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Trump’s midterm strategy and beyondplay icon

Trump’s midterm strategy and beyond

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In this "ask ian," Ian Bremmer breaks down President Trump’s approach to the 2026 midterm elections and what his political strategy may look like afterward.

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