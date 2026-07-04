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Ian Explains

On Ian Explains, host Ian Bremmer makes complex issues about global politics understandable. Ian Explains is a weekly segment on GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer, GZERO's weekly program about global news and current affairs.

America's 250th birthday

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America's 250th birthday arrives at a time of deep political division. Trust in government is low, public confidence is shaken, and many Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. But Ian Bremmer argues that today's challenges aren't as unprecedented as they may seem.
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