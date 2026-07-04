Ian looks back to 1976, when the United States celebrated its bicentennial amid the aftermath of Watergate, the Vietnam War, soaring inflation, and an energy crisis. Sound familiar? By comparing the national mood then and now, he argues that America has repeatedly navigated periods of uncertainty and emerged stronger.

That doesn't mean today's problems aren't real. Political polarization remains intense, and many institutions continue to face a crisis of confidence. But America has also made remarkable progress over the past 50 years, from expanding civil rights to improving quality of life and maintaining an economy that remains the envy of much of the world.