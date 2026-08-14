Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ian Explains

On Ian Explains, host Ian Bremmer makes complex issues about global politics understandable. Ian Explains is a weekly segment on GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer, GZERO's weekly program about global news and current affairs.

The collapse of the aid systemplay icon

The collapse of the aid system

Make us preferred on Google
ian explainsian bremmergzero worldhumanitarian aidglobal aidaid crisisebolacongoiranaid
What happens when the world’s humanitarian safety net starts to disappear? On Ian Explains, Ian Bremmer breaks down the state of the collapsing global aid system—a problem that’s easy to ignore, until it isn’t. For decades, international aid has helped fight poverty, contain disease outbreaks, prevent famine, and keep fragile countries from collapsing. But after the United States shut down USAID and other wealthy countries began pulling back their own commitments, that system is under unprecedented strain.
Keep reading...Show less
ian explainsian bremmergzero worldhumanitarian aidglobal aidaid crisisebolacongoiranaid

More from Ian Explains

GZERO Series

Aliens invade the Regime!

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Is the US-China relationship reaching a breaking point?

Quick Take

Quick Take
Why AI needs a global referee

ask ian

ask ian
A frozen labor market in the US?

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Thousands of migrants cross into Spanish territory

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Democrats have a Platner problem – even after Platner

The Debrief

The Debrief
Understanding AI in 2025 with Global Stage

Global Stage

Global Stage