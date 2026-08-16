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GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

How America's retreat from foreign aid is changing the world play icon

How America's retreat from foreign aid is changing the world

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foreign aid drop global humanitarian aid usaid shutdown effects ukraine war david miliband ian bremmer gzero world usaid ebola aid
It’s been over a year since USAID shut down, leaving a massive gap in the global humanitarian aid system and leaving the world’s extreme poor without desperately needed relief. On GZERO World, International Rescue Committee President & CEO David Miliband joins Ian Bremmer to talk about the ripple effects of such a drastic drop in foreign aid and what it means for the world’s most vulnerable societies.
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foreign aid drop global humanitarian aid usaid shutdown effects ukraine war david miliband ian bremmer gzero world usaid ebola aid

More from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia Yuen Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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