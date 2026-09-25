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GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

UN Chief António Guterres on global power, AI, and a world in crisis play icon

UN Chief António Guterres on global power, AI, and a world in crisis

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The global order is breaking down—and the institutions built to keep the world stable are struggling to keep up. More than 80 years from its founding, can the UN still serve its purpose in a world where populism and protectionism are on the rise and trust seems to be at an all-time low? On the sidelines of the General Assembly, Secretary-General António Guterres says the multilateral system and principles of the UN charter matter now more than ever. For all its challenges, the UN is still the only place where its 193 member states can come together under one roof and engage in diplomacy. Guterres sits down with Ian Bremmer on GZERO World for the final time in his official capacity to reflect on the UN’s role amid escalating conflict, fears of runaway AI, and deep divisions over international cooperation.

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antonio guterres ian bremmer gzero world unga diplomacy ai artificial intelligence global order multilateralism united nations

More from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia Yuen Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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