UN Chief António Guterres on global power, AI, and a world in crisis

The world is drifting toward rival spheres of influence as the US, China and emerging powers reshape the balance of power. The rules that governed the post-WWII order for the last eight decades were designed for a different era. Without reform, Guterres warns, the system could fracture beyond repair. But countries need to find a way to work together because the next great challenge, artificial intelligence, is moving faster than governments can keep up with. Bremmer and Guterres talk about the most urgent crises facing the world, the state of multilateralism, and what the Secretary-General has learned after a decade as the UN's top diplomat. Impunity is on the rise. Major superpowers are ignoring international law. Can the world repair the rules of the global system before a crisis forces the issue?
“Superpowers need to understand the limits of their power, because power itself doesn’t solve the problem" Guterres says, “Middle-size countries look at superpowers violating international law and ask ‘Why shouldn’t we do the same?’”
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