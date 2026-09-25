UN Chief António Guterres on global power, AI, and a world in crisis

The global order is breaking down—and the institutions built to keep the world stable are struggling to keep up. More than 80 years from its founding, can the UN still serve its purpose in a world where populism and protectionism are on the rise and trust seems to be at an all-time low? On the sidelines of the General Assembly, Secretary-General António Guterres says the multilateral system and principles of the UN charter matter now more than ever. For all its challenges, the UN is still the only place where its 193 member states can come together under one roof and engage in diplomacy. Guterres sits down with Ian Bremmer on GZERO World for the final time in his official capacity to reflect on the UN’s role amid escalating conflict, fears of runaway AI, and deep divisions over international cooperation.