Powering what's next

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GZERO Media videos bring you the latest news and analysis about global news and geopolitics, including our television program "GZERO World with Ian Bremmer" and political satire series "Puppet Regime."
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Energy used to be a predictable cost. Now it's a constraint on growth, and businesses are rethinking how they plan and build.
GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis sat down with Susan Uthayakumar, Chief Energy and Sustainability Officer at Prologis, to discuss how rising power demand from automation, AI and fleet electrification is changing where and how companies build. Together, they examine the role real estate plays in energy infrastructure, what effective public-private partnerships look like, and how on-site power generation can support communities in crisis.
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