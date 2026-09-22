Powering what's next

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GZERO Media videos bring you the latest news and analysis about global news and geopolitics, including our television program "GZERO World with Ian Bremmer" and political satire series "Puppet Regime."

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Energy used to be a predictable cost. Now it's a constraint on growth, and businesses are rethinking how they plan and build.

GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis sat down with Susan Uthayakumar, Chief Energy and Sustainability Officer at Prologis, to discuss how rising power demand from automation, AI and fleet electrification is changing where and how companies build. Together, they examine the role real estate plays in energy infrastructure, what effective public-private partnerships look like, and how on-site power generation can support communities in crisis.

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GZERO Series

How AI could make the next global catastrophe easier

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Vladimir Putin cares about elections

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Why Trump’s Greenland deal signals a shift

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Quick Take
Canada and the EU deepen ties as trust in the US erodes

ask ian

ask ian
AI is changing the doomsday equation

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
The case of the missing world leader

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Trump climbs down on Greenland

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Democrats have a Platner problem – even after Platner

The Debrief

The Debrief