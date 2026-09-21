Why Trump’s Greenland deal signals a shift

In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer explains why the Greenland deal President Trump plans to announce at the UN this week is a story about shifting US leverage on the global stage.

Ian says Trump's confidence and ability to get what he wants peaked in January, around the US role in removing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Since then, he points to setbacks including China's pushback on critical minerals and a tougher road to strikes on Iran as signs that other countries are less willing to simply go along with Washington's demands.

The Greenland deal fits that pattern. After months of Trump insisting the US needed sovereignty over the territory, the final agreement lands well short of that demand. Nordic and European leaders are happy to let Trump call it a win, since it means Greenland stops being a source of conflict, at least for now



Ian closes with a broader point: Trump may not worry about the long-term costs since they'll play out well after he's left office. But for the countries navigating a more unpredictable Washington, the caution they've learned this year isn't going away anytime soon.